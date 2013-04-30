FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal Telecom poised to price seven-year euro bond
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Portugal Telecom poised to price seven-year euro bond

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (IFR) - Portugal Telecom, rated Ba2/BB, on Tuesday opened books on a new euro denominated seven-year bond, expected to be benchmark in size.

The group started marketing the new paper with yield thoughts in the area of 4.875%, for pricing later on Tuesday via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Banco Espirito Santo, BNP Paribas, Caixa and HSBC.

The bonds will be senior unsecured and will have RegS documentation. The documentation also contains change of control clauses.

Portugal telecom was last in the market in October last year when it priced a EUR750m 5.5-year bond with a coupon of 5.875%, equating to a spread of mid swaps plus 497.5bp. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.