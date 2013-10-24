FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CGD to sell 6.11 pct stake in Portugal Telecom
October 24, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

CGD to sell 6.11 pct stake in Portugal Telecom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Portugal’s state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos will sell a 6.11 percent stake in Portugal Telecom in a private offering as part of its strategy of divestment in non-core assets, the bank said on Thursday.

The sale will be carried out “via an accelerated bookbuilding offer addressed exclusively to qualified investors”, with books opening immediately. The final terms of the offering are expected to be announced after the process is completed later on Thursday.

Portugal Telecom shares last closed at 3.583 euros on Wednesday. The stock was suspended from trading on Thursday, awaiting the terms of the offering. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

