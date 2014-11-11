Dos Santos ready to change terms of offer for Portugal Telecom

LISBON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Angolan entrepreneur Isabel dos Santos is ready to change some conditions of her takeover bid for Portugal Telecom to win over its shareholders and PT’s Brazilian merger partner Oi that objected to the offer, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

Dos Santos, who the spokesman said is seeking to preserve the unity of Portugal Telecom as a company, was pondering the possibility of abandoning the condition that the combination of Oi and Portugal Telecom’s assets be suspended, among several other conditions.

“This is a value creating proposal that involves Oi and its shareholders that will allow to keep Portugal Telecom as a single company, avoiding the dismantling of the Portuguese company. We believe very much in this project,” the spokesman said. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)