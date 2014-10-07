Brazil's Grupo Oi remains undecided over Portugal Telecom sale

SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Grupo Oi SA, the debt-laden Brazilian telephone and wireless carrier, has yet to make a decision over the sale of its assets in Portugal, for which it has not received a bid.

Rio de Janeiro-based Oi, which earlier this year combined its assets with those of Portugal Telecom SGPS SA, is determined to continue with a strategy to dispose of non-core assets like Africatel Holdings BV, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. The company is still looking for potential buyers for its African unit and has so far not received a bid.

The filing came a day after speculation that billionaire Patrick Drahi’s cable and telecommunications company Altice SA is in talks to acquire Oi’s Portuguese assets. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)