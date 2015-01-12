FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal Telecom shareholders propose postponing deal vote
January 12, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal Telecom shareholders propose postponing deal vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - All leading shareholders in Portugal Telecom SGPS proposed on Monday to postpone their shareholder assembly called to approve the sale of assets by its Brazilian merger partner Oi, one stake holder said at the start of the meeting.

Rafael Mora, vice-president of the board of media and telecom holding firm Ongoing and board member of PT SGPS, said his company proposed to postpone the meeting until Jan. 22. The proposals will be voted by shareholders present at the meeting where 50 percent of capital and votes were represented.

He said he did not consider the merger between Oi and PT SGPS to be at stake. The main shareholders include Oi, Novo Banco, Ongoing and Controlinveste.

Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip

