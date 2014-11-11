FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oi says Angolan bid for PT unacceptable, would alter merger terms
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 11, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Oi says Angolan bid for PT unacceptable, would alter merger terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s telecom company Oi toughened its stance on a bid by Angolan entrepreneur Isabel dos Santos for Portugal Telecom, saying on Tuesday the offer was “unacceptable” as it would alter the terms of a merger between Oi and PT.

It has previously said the 1.35 euro a share bid launched on Sunday was “untimely”.

“Oi considers the tender offer unacceptable and confirms that it will not modify any corporate acts, definitive agreements or other instruments entered into in order to comply with the conditions stipulated in the offer,” Oi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s president, launched the bid for Portugal Telecom, a holding company which has no operating assets but owns a 25.7 percent stake in the combined Oi-PT company, in an attempt to thwart a 7 billion-euro bid for PT’s operational assets by Altice. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.