Oi to keep 400 mln euros of Portugal Telecom debt in Altice deal

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA said on Monday it would retain 400 million euros ($460 million) of debt issued by merger partner Portugal Telecom SGPS in a proposed sale of Portuguese assets to Altice SA.

Oi’s Portuguese unit provided the information to respond to regulators about the Altice deal after Portugal Telecom shareholders postponed a vote to approve the sale.

The company is still studying plans to transfer obligations from PT Portugal to Portugal Telecom International Finance BV, Oi’s wholly owned subsidiary, according to a securities filing. ($1 = 0.86 euros) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)