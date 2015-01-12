Brazil's Oi backs delay of Portugal Telecom shareholder assembly

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications company Oi SA said on Monday it supported a decision by shareholders of merger partner Portugal Telecom SGPS SA to postpone a shareholder assembly to approve a 7.4 billion euro ($8.8 billion) asset sale.

Oi said in an emailed statement that it supported the decision to delay a vote on the deal with telecom group Altice SA in order to provide more information requested by Portuguese securities regulator CMVM.