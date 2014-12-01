FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dos Santos launches bid for Portugal Telecom SGPS
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 1, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

Dos Santos launches bid for Portugal Telecom SGPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos formally registered her offer for holding company Portugal Telecom SGSP on Monday, a spokesman said.

The bid made by the daughter of Angola’s president is intended to thwart the sale by Brazil’s Oi of Portugal Telecom’s operations to telecoms group Altice for 7.4 billion euros.

The bid comes despite that fact that Oi and Altice agreed on Sunday on the sale.

Oi acquired the Portuguese telecoms assets through a merger with Portugal Telecom. Through that merger, the Lisbon-listed holding company Portugal Telecom SGPS’ only real asset is a stake of about 26 percent in Oi, which dos Santos hopes would be sufficient to block the sale of PT’s assets to others.

Dos Santos’ company Terre Peregrin had earlier said it was offering 1.35 euros per PT share, below PT’s current price of 1.4 euros a share.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.