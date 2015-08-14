Portugal hotels kick off summer season with jump in revenues

LISBON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Revenues at Portugal’s hotels rose nearly 17 percent at the start of the holiday season in June as the number of foreign visitors rose 10 percent from a year ago and, on the back of a strengthening economic recovery, locals travelled more.

The rise reported by the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Friday puts Portugal well on track to beat last year’s record number of visitors and all-time high revenues.

Travel-related revenue, which accounts for about 10 percent of Portugal’s gross domestic product, has been growing since 2011, helping the country overcome its economic and debt crisis.

In the period from January to June, the number of foreigners who stayed in Portuguese hotels rose about 9 percent to 4.5 million, including more than a million in June alone, the INE said. Hotel receipts, including local and foreign travellers, rose 12 percent in the period to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Portugal has also benefited from a drop in travel to places such as Egypt and Tunisia due to political unrest there. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Louise Ireland)