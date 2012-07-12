Portugal gets more foreign tourists, locals travel less

LISBON, July 12 (Reuters) - Numbers of foreign tourists in Portuguese hotels rose about 3 percent year on year in the first five months of 2012 to nearly 2.6 million, but overall revenues dropped as locals cut back on hotel stays, reflecting the impact of a deep recession.

The National Statistics Institute said on Thursday hotel revenues fell nearly 4 percent to 582 million euros ($713 million) in January-May.

Portugal saw record high tourism activity last year, lifting hotel revenues to nearly 2 billion euros -- their highest since 2008 and a welcome economic shot in the arm for the debt-laden country.

Overall revenue from tourism, including hotels, accounts for around 10 percent of the Atlantic coastal country’s gross domestic product.

Portugal is mired in its worst recession since the 1970s as the government pursues tough austerity measures under a 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

The total number of visitors staying in hotels, including local travellers, fell 3 percent to 4.8 million in January-May, the institute said. ($1 = 0.8164 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by John Stonestreet)