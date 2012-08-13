Revenues at Portuguese hotels dip 3 pct in first half

LISBON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Revenues at Portuguese hotels fell 3 percent in the first half of this year due to a drop in spending by recession-hit Portuguese travellers, even though foreign visitors stayed longer than last year, data showed on Monday.

Tourism accounts for around 10 percent of Portugal’s economy, which is going through its worst recession since the 1970s and locals are being hit by deep public spending cuts and tax hikes under the country’s 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.

Hotel revenues fell 3 percent from a year earlier to 770 million euros ($948.18 million) in January-June, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said.

The total number of check-ins fell by 2 percent from a year earlier to 6 million guests and a 10 percent drop in the number of nights stayed by Portuguese offset a 4 percent rise in nights’ stayed by foreign guests.

The average length of stay by all visitors was three nights, unchanged from a year earlier.

Foreigners accounted for around 70 percent of total nights’ stayed at hotels in the country in January to June.

The INE also highlighted a 21 percent jump in the number of nights’ stayed by Brazilian tourists at Portuguese hotels in the month of June from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Susan Fenton)