June 15, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

European firms in race for Lisbon transport networks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, June 15 (Reuters) - Several European companies have submitted offers to run Lisbon’s bus, tram and subway networks, Portugal’s Transport Secretary said on Monday.

Three parties are bidding to run both the ground network of buses and trams - seeking operating contracts from state-owned public transport company Carris - and the Lisbon Metro.

They are France’s RATP, which operates the Paris Metro and French bus and railway lines, Britain’s National Express and Spain’s Avanza.

A consortium of Portuguese bus company Barraqueiro and the local unit of Spain’s TMB/Moventis is bidding for just the ground network contract from Carris, famous for its trademark yellow trams. TMB/Moventis has already won the concession to operate the Porto Metro.

Meanwhile, international transport company Transdev, a unit of French bank Caisse des Depots, has submitted an offer to run the Lisbon Metro.

The Carris ground contract runs for eight years and the Lisbon Metro contract for nine years.

“We have these offers and we have a competitive tender,” Transport Secretary Sergio Monteiro told reporters. He would not provide any details of the offers, but said the government wanted to conclude the process by the middle of next month.

Along with privatisation of national infrastructure assets, the liberalisation of the public transport market was one of the conditions of Portugal’s bailout programme which it exited last year having far overshot its sell-off revenue target.

The winner or winners of the Lisbon contracts will have to invest in much-needed fleet renewal and maintenance, saving the public coffers tens of millions of euros.

Last week, the Portuguese state agreed to sell a 61 percent stake in indebted airline TAP to a consortium led by American-Brazilian investor David Neeleman. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Pravin Char)

