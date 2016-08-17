UPDATE 1-Portugal T-bill sale immune to rating warning for now, bonds blow out

(Adds analysts)

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Portugal's short-term borrowing costs fell in a Treasury bill auction on Wednesday from previous monthly sales, shrugging off a jump in secondary market bond yields to two-week highs after rating agency DBRS warned on the country's credit standing.

The country also sold more T-bills than initially planned and analysts said its strategy of placing debt at lower costs on the back of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme was still working.

"The short-term debt market is so far immune from concerns about Portugal. You have lots of demand from local banks of course, but it was a solid, positive auction," said Orlando Green, debt strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

"It's a different market for long-term bonds, but it's now very thin and I wouldn't read too much into the rise in bond yields to say that it is a trend even though people are talking about a possible downgrade," he added.

Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to two-week highs of nearly 3 percent after DBRS told Reuters it was concerned about Portugal's economic slowdown in the second quarter, making it hard to contain high levels of government and corporate debt and while the banking sector is under strain.

The agency's view is closely watched because it is the only one of the four raters recognised by the European Central Bank to give Portugal the investment grade rating it needs to qualify for the central bank's asset-buying scheme.

The next DBRS review is in October and the agency's first step could be to downgrade Portugal's outlook from stable, leaving the rating unchanged.

"The DBRS warning is another alert signal, but it's no more than a warning for now and had no negative impact (on T-bills)," said Filipe Silva, debt manager at Banco Carregosa in Porto.

"Portugal continues to benefit from low yields on the European debt curve, which is good to reduce the average debt cost," he said.

The IGCP debt agency sold 400 million euros ($450.6 million)in 3-month T-bills and 900 million euros in 11-month paper, exceeding the upper range of its planned offer amount of 1 billion euros total for both maturities.

The average yield on the 3-month paper fell to minus 0.108 percent from 0.075 percent in the previous auction in June. The longer maturity yielded 0.007 percent, down from 0.038 percent at the previous auction of a similar-dated maturity last month.

Demand for 3-month bills outstripped the amount placed by 1.96 times, and by 2.31 times for the longer maturity.