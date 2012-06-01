UPDATE 1-Portugal ups jobless fcast, sees 2013 peak

* Now sees 2013 peak at 16 percent

* Previosuly expected 14.5 pct peak this year

* More flexible labour market to cut structural unemployment

LISBON, June 1 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government raised its forecast for unemployment for this year and next on Friday, expecting its jobless rate to peak at 16 percent in 2013 as the country struggles through its worst recession since the 1970s.

That figure is well-below Spain’s record 25 percent rate, but still a sign of the extent of the pain for ordinary Europeans across the southern countries who have been bailed out in the euro zone’s debt crisis.

France also reported earlier this week that it had more jobless claims in April than at any time this century.

Portuguese Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar told reporters unemployment would jump to 15.5 percent this year from last year’s 14 percent and rise further to 16 percent in 2013, when the government expects the recession to have run its course.

Previously, the government expected unemployment to peak at 14.5 percent this year before slipping to 14.1 percent in 2013.

“The unemployment situation and its prospects for 2012 and 2013 are today one of the government’s main concerns,” Gaspar told reporters.

Unemployment in Portugal hit 15.2 percent in April, according to Eurostat data released earlier on Friday, up from 15.1 percent in March. Government statistics put the jobless rate at 14.9 percent in the first quarter.

Gaspar expected a sustainable decline of the number of unemployed after 2013, helped by an ongoing reform of the labour market demanded by the terms of its EU/IMF bailout, which it hopes will lower structural unemployment.

The government is taking steps to make firing and hiring workers easier, which would help increase the economy’s competitiveness. But economists, similarly to Spain, have questioned whether more broadly Portugal is capable generating sustainable growth given the scale of public sector cuts being implemented to bring down its budget deficit.

Gaspar said structural unemployment had doubled in the last two decades in Portugal, accelerating recently due to its slide into recession.

The government expects the economy to contract 3 percent this year after last year’s 1.6 percent drop, before returning to modest growth of 0.6 percent in 2013.