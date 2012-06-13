FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angolan investor boosts stake in Portugal's Zon
June 13, 2012 / 4:22 PM / 5 years ago

Angolan investor boosts stake in Portugal's Zon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, June 13 (Reuters) - Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos has reached an agreement to buy a further 10.96 percent of Portugal’s leading pay-TV and Internet provider Zon Multimedia, from state owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos, Zon said on Wednesday.

Dos Santos, who is the daughter of Angola’s president, was already Zon’s largest shareholder and will control 28.8 of the company through the latest purchase.

Zon said in a statement that Jadeium, a company owned by dos Santos, had agreed to buy 33.8 million Zon shares from Caixa. It did not provide a value for the transaction nor the price of the shares.

The purchase will take place by July 2.

Caixa is obliged to sell so-called non-strategic holdings under Portugal’s 78 billion euro ($98.08 billion) bailout by the European Union and IMF.

Dos Santos has been snapping up cheap stakes in Portuguese companies as the country goes through its debt crisis.

Analysts say dos Santos’ holdings in Zon could be part of a strategy to eventually merge Zon with Portugal’s third largest telecommunications company, Sonaecom.

Shares in Zon closed 0.5 percent higher at 2.01 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7953 euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

