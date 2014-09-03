Portugal fixes spread on 15-year euro bond at MS+235bp

LONDON, Sept 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal (Ba1/BB/BB+) has fixed the spread on its 15-year benchmark euro-denominated bond at 235bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

This is at the tight end of the renewed price guidance issued after books opened on Wednesday morning. Initial price guidance was in the low 240s over mid-swaps.

The order book for the deal has risen to more than 8bn.

Portugal is expected to price the bond later on Wednesday via joint lead managers CaixaBI, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.