REFILE-Portugal Telecom says shareholders may choose to suspend vote on deal

LISBON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Portugal Telecom SGPS’s board of directors said on Monday it is up to shareholders to decide whether to hold or suspend a meeting to approve the sale of assets to Altice and made no recommendation on how they should vote.

It said in a statement that it had provided all information to shareholders required by the market rules before the meeting that is due to start at 1500 GMT on Monday.

“Therefore, during the general meeting of shareholders, the decision of approval or not approval of the sale of PT Portugal by Oi is dependent upon sole and exclusive decision of the shareholders of PT SGPS,” it said in a statement.

It added that, “considering the recent facts, the board of directors understands that the shareholders may deem appropriate to suspend the meeting.”

The statement follows calls by Portugal Telecom workers and the chairman of the shareholder assembly for the suspension of the meeting.