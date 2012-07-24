FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal Telecom sells 400 mln euros in 4-year bonds
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

Portugal Telecom sells 400 mln euros in 4-year bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, July 24 (Reuters) - Portugal Telecom (PT), which has been working to lengthen its debt profile amid Portugal’s sovereign debt crisis and recession, raised 400 million euros ($483 million) via a placement of 4-year fixed-interest bonds at a moderate 6.25 percent rate, the company said on Tuesday.

It said demand for the bond outstripped supply by 1.2 times.

The public bond offer, made available to the retail market, was an element of PT’s financing plan, presented last June, that aims to adapt the company’s strategy to Portugal’s deteriorating economy.

PT has been hit by a weaker market in Portugal as internal consumption slumped amid the country’s worst recession since the 1970s.

The bond issuance follows similar moves by other Portuguese companies, which have been tapping the retail bond market as means to diversify their sources of financing.

The company has said earlier its refinancing needs are covered until June 2016.

PT shares closed 3.3 percent lower on Tuesday, underperforming a sharp 2.3 percent fall in the broader market in Lisbon.

$1 = 0.8275 euros Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
