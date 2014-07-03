FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal Telecom working to resolve questions over investment
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal Telecom working to resolve questions over investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 3 (Reuters) - Portugal Telecom said on Thursday it is “completely focused” on resolving questions by its partner, Brazil’s Oi, over an investment of 897 million euros PT made in holding company Rioforte.

“Portugal Telecom is providing all support to Oi regarding the necessary actions to ensure to Oi the maximum protection of the treasury application in Rioforte’s commercial paper,” Portugal Telecom said in a statement.

Oi said early Thursday it had not been informed by PT of the investment. Oi and PT are in the process of combining assets.

Rioforte is a holding company of Portugal’s Espirito Santo banking family, which has come under scrutiny recently due to financial irregularities at another holding company which owns Rioforte.

“PT strongly believes that the various parties, PT, Oi and GES (Espirito Santo Group), will be able to find the adequate solutions to protect the interests of both PT and Oi shareholders,” it said. (Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.