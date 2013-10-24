FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CGD sells Portugal Telecom stake at small discount
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

CGD sells Portugal Telecom stake at small discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Portugal’s state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos on Thursday sold its outstanding 6.11 percent stake in Portugal Telecom in a private sale at 3.48 euros a share and expects to pocket 190.6 million euros from the operation, CGD said.

Trading in Portugal Telecom stocks, which last traded at 3.583 euros on Wednesday and had been suspended from trading on Thursday awaiting the terms of the sale, will resume at 3:00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT).

CGD has said the sale is part of a strategy to sell non-core assets.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.