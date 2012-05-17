FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 17, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Portugal Telecom Q1 net 56.5 mln eur, beats fcast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, May 17 (Reuters) - Portugal Telecom posted on Thursday a first-quarter net profit of 56.5 million euros ($72 million) to beat market consensus even as domestic revenues fell due to Portugal’s deep recession and painful austerity.

A year ago, PT netted 130 million euros, but the profit is not directly comparable as it then did not incorporate PT’s 25 percent stake in Brazil’s largest telecommunications company Oi , which brought higher costs but also a huge increase in revenues and operating income.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a key measure of cash flow known as EBITDA, rose 60 percent to 572 million euros mostly thanks to Oi.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted, on average a net profit of 40 million euros and EBITDA of 554 million euros.

Domestic revenues fell 5 percent to 680 million euros as Portugal struggled through its worst recession since the 1970s and implemented painful austerity measures under an EU/IMF bailout. But overall revenues nearly doubled to nearly 1.72 billion euros, with Oi bringing in 788 million euros.

$1 = 0.7849 euros Reporting By Filipe Alves and Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
