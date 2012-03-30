FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 6 years ago

Portugal Telecom Q4 net falls 31 pct, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 30 (Reuters) - Portugal Telecom posted on Friday a 31 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to miss market consensus on higher financing costs due to the consolidation of its stake in Brazil’s Oi and a weaker domestic market in a recession-hit Portugal.

The company said net profit totalled 37.6 million euros ($49.9 million) in the quarter. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted, on average a net profit of 47 million euros.

Still, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 47 percent to 534 million euros thanks to Oi - Brazil’s largest telecommunications company. PT has a 25 percent stake in Oi.

$1 = 0.7532 euros Reporting By Filipe Alves, writing by Andrei Khalip

