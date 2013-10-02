FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil antitrust body seen clearing Oi, Portugal Tel deal -source
October 2, 2013 / 4:58 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil antitrust body seen clearing Oi, Portugal Tel deal -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The planned combination of Brazil’s Oi SA and Portugal Telecom SGPS SA is unlikely to face opposition from Brazil’s antitrust regulators, a Brazilian government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Portugal Telecom’s merger with Oi is expected to create a telecommunications company with about $19 billion in annual revenue and over 100 million customers. Earlier on Wednesday, another source said Brazil’s telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel is likely to approve the deal as well.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
