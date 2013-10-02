FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oi-Portugal Telecom merger to focus on debt reduction, Bava says
October 2, 2013 / 12:58 PM / 4 years ago

Oi-Portugal Telecom merger to focus on debt reduction, Bava says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The combined entity formed by Portugal Telecom SGPS SA and Brazil’s Grupo Oi SA will continue to focus on debt reduction as a key part of strategy, Zeinal Bava, the chief executive of the Brazilian company, said on Wednesday.

The combination will create a telecommunications company with about $17 billion in annual revenue and over 100 million customers. Shareholders of the Portuguese company will get a 38 percent stake in the combined company. Oi will control the rest of the new company.

