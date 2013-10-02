FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal Telecom, Brazil's Oi propose merger
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Portugal Telecom, Brazil's Oi propose merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Portugal Telecom and Brazil’s telecommunications giant Oi, in which PT is the largest shareholder, have proposed a merger into one single Brazilian entity with projected synergies worth a net 1.8 billion euros, Portugal Telecom said.

“The merger is a natural fulfilment of the industrial alliance established in 2010 creating a leading telecoms operator led by Zeinal Bava as CEO,” it said.

As part of the merger, Oi proposes to undertake a cash capital increase of a minimum of 7 billion reais (2.3 billion euros), and with a target of 8 billion reais (2.7 billion euros to improve the balance sheet flexibility of CorpCo, it said.

Each ordinary share in Oi will be exchanged for 1 share in the new entity, CorpCo, and each preferred share will be swapped for 0.9211 CorpCo shares. One PT share will be exchanged for the equivalent of 2.2911 euros in CorpCo shares to be issued at the price of capital increase, plus 0.6330 CorpCo shares.

At completion, and assuming the targeted cash capital increase, PT shareholders will own 38.1 percent of CorpCo. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.