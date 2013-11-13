FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal Telecom Q3 net profit slumps, but beats forecast
November 13, 2013

Portugal Telecom Q3 net profit slumps, but beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Portugal Telecom (PT) posted on Wednesday a 66 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, pressured by a struggling economy at home, and both higher costs of its Brazilian operations as well as the currency impact there.

PT’s net profit fell to 21 million euros from 64 million euros in the same period a year earlier, but still exceeded analysts’ average forecast of just 4 million euros.

The company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization dropped 15 percent to 498 million euros, above analysts’ expectations of 472 million euros. Revenues fell 11 percent to 1.45 billion euros.

PT is in the process of merging with Brazil’s Grupo Oi to form a new company with more than 100 million subscribers and almost $19 billion in annual revenue. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)

