Portugal Telecom Q2 profit falls 17 pct but beats fcast

LISBON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Portugal Telecom (PT) posted on Thursday a 17 percent drop in second-quarter net profit dragged down by a deepening recession at home, but still above market expectations.

PT’s net profit stood at 69 million euros compared to 82 million euros a year ago. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a key measure of cash flow known as EBITDA, fell 11 percent to 569 million euros.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted, on average a net profit of 61 million euros and EBITDA of 556 million euros.

Domestic revenues fell 7 percent to 678 million euros. The company has been hit by a weaker market in Portugal as internal consumption slumped amid the country’s worst recession since the 1970s.

Overall revenues fell 9 percent to 1.6 billion euros, with Oi bringing in 754 million euros. PT owns a 25 percent stake in Brazil’s largest telecommunications company Oi. (Reporting by Filipe Alves and Daniel Alvarenga)