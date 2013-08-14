FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal Telecom Q2 net beats forecasts
August 14, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

Portugal Telecom Q2 net beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Portugal Telecom (PT) posted on Tuesday a higher than expected second quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of a stake in Macau’s telecommunications company CTM.

PT’s net profit rose to 257.3 million euros from 67.7 million euros in the same period a year earlier, beating analysts’ forecasts of 240 million euros.

PT said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization dropped 13.8 percent to 490.6 million, below analysts’ expectations of 523 million euros.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit of 240 million euros in the second quarter.

Reporting By Axel Bugge and Filipe Alves

