UPDATE 1-Nomura stays negative on Portuguese banks

* Ups Banco Espirito Santo to “neutral” from “reduce”

* Cuts BCP to “reduce,” price target to eur 0.12 from eur 0.4

* Cuts Banco Espirito Santo price target to eur 1.50 from eur 2.6

* Cuts Banco BPI price target to 0.90 eur from eur 1

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Banco Comercial Portugues and Banco BPI face pressure to raise capital owing to their large shortfalls and greater sovereign exposure when compared to rival Banco Espirito Santo , Nomura said, cutting its price target on the three major banks in the country.

Nomura, which downgraded Banco Comercial Portugues (BCP) to “reduce,” said it still has a negative view on Portuguese banks as they will suffer on account of a deteriorating economy, sovereign risks and pressure to raise capital.

“In an environment of deleveraging and no growth, return on equity will continue to remain suppressed, making Portuguese banks less attractive relative to the sector,” analyst Daragh Quinn wrote in a note to clients.

Analyst Quinn is rated four stars by Thomson Reuters’ StarMine data for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on the companies under his coverage.

StarMine awards the top 10 percent of analysts five stars, the next 23 percent four stars, and the lowest 10 percent one star.

BCP and Banco BPI’s shortfalls in meeting the core capital targets set by the European Banking Authority and the Bank of Portugal will likely result in significant equity dilution and the need for government support, Quinn said.

Earlier this month, BCP, Portugal’s largest listed bank by assets, reported a steep 2011 net loss of 786 million euros mainly due to a writedown of Greek debt, and said it plans a cash call to meet new EU capital targets.

Banco Espirito Santo, however, is better placed when compared to its domestic peers against a possible Portuguese debt restructuring due to its lower sovereign exposure, Quinn added, as he upgraded the stock to “neutral.”

The broader PSI20 stock index is up 0.3 percent on Tuesday morning. The Dow Jones Stoxx Europe banking index is up 0.36 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Tenzin Pema)