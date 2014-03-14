FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New POSCO CEO to shun major steel investments, shed non-core assets
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 14, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

New POSCO CEO to shun major steel investments, shed non-core assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - POSCO’s new chief executive said the steelmaker will shy away from expanding manufacturing capacity for the time being, and raise cash by selling non-core assets and by listing some affiliates - a marked break with the strategy set by his predecessor.

“I will take the bold step of shedding non-core businesses,” Kwon Oh-joon told an annual meeting of POSCO shareholders on his first day on the job.

“POSCO will not pursue fresh investments aimed at quantitative growth, and instead focus on downstream investments aiming at boosting value,” he said in a separate statement, noting that the global steel market is suffering from serious oversupply.

His predecessor, Chung Joon-yang, who led POSCO for five years, spearheaded investments and acquisitions that left the steel giant with high debt levels, leading to a series of rating cuts by credit rating agencies.

POSCO will also restructure its materials and energy businesses, and focus on lithium, nickel, fuel cells and clean coal, said Kwon, a former POSCO chief technology officer.

POSCO, which is backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, said in January it would reduce investment by 14 percent this year as it sees flat revenue growth. It has posted three consecutive years of profit declines.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.