FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-S.Korea's POSCO picks president Kwon as new CEO
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 16, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-S.Korea's POSCO picks president Kwon as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of “Kwon” in headline)

SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO has recommended Kwon Oh-joon, president and its chief technology officer, as new chief executive to succeed Chung Joon-yang who had offered to resign in November, the company said on Thursday.

The firm held a board meeting on Thursday to approve the recommendation by POSCO’s CEO nomination committee, which short-listed candidates to five a day earlier.

Kwon’s appointment is subject to shareholder approval in March.

Chung’s departure comes after months of media speculation that he may come under pressure to quit because a new government led by President Park Geun-hye took office in February.

POSCO and telecoms firm KT Corp have often seen CEOs quit before their terms expire when a new government takes office, because the companies were once state-owned and the government retains a large amount of influence over their operations. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.