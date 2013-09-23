FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
POSCO says to build China steel mill with Chongqing
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 23, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

POSCO says to build China steel mill with Chongqing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Korean steel maker POSCO said on Monday it has agreed to set up a steel plant jointly with China’s Chongqing Iron & Steel Co, hoping strong demand from the world’s biggest steel consumer will offset weak sales at home.

The 50/50 venture, to be built in Chongqing in western China, will have annual production capacity of 3 million tonnes. The two firms also agreed to consider setting up a joint venture producing auto steel sheets, POSCO said in a statement.

The new plant will use POSCO’s self-developed steel making technology called Finex, which reduces production costs and greenhouse gas emissions and allows producers to use cheaper raw materials, such as ore fines and non-coking coal. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.