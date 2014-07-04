FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Posco, Chongqing Iron & Steel sign agreement for $3.3 bln investment
#Basic Materials
July 4, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

Posco, Chongqing Iron & Steel sign agreement for $3.3 bln investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker Posco and China’s Chongqing Iron & Steel Co. have signed a memorandum of understanding for a $3.3 billion investment, South Korea’s trade ministry said on Friday.

The agreement will cover areas including Posco’s self-developed steel making technology called Finex and mining, the ministry said in a statement. It did not offer other specifics.

Posco said in September that it agreed to set up a steel mill jointly with Chongqing in western China with an annual production capacity of 3 million tonnes. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)

