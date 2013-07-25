FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POSCO Q2 profit falls 36 pct on weak China steel demand
July 25, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

POSCO Q2 profit falls 36 pct on weak China steel demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO posted a 36 percent year-on-year drop in operating profit in the second quarter, slightly better than analysts’ forecasts, as demand in top steel consumer China remained weak, depressing prices.

The world’s fifth-biggest steelmaker in terms of production said on Thursday operating profit for the April-to-June period was 703 billion won ($631.7 million) compared to 1.1 trillion won in the same year-ago period.

Analysts had forecast a 678 billion won operating profit for the quarter. POSCO’s operating profits in the first quarter were 581 billion won.

Sales fell 16 percent to 7.74 trillion won, versus a consensus forecast of 7.99 trillion won. The company also maintained its 2013 sales target of 32 trillion won.

Berkshire Hathaway , the investment firm of billionaire Warren Buffett, owns a 5 percent stake in POSCO.

