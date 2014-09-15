FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
POSCO considers selling part of POSCO E&C - POSCO official
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 15, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

POSCO considers selling part of POSCO E&C - POSCO official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO is considering selling part of its stake in construction unit POSCO Engineering & Construction to an unidentified Saudi Arabian fund, a POSCO official said on Monday.

“The fund proposed the sale to help POSCO E&C expand in Saudi Arabia,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

POSCO is considering selling about 30-40 percent stake in POSCO E&C to an unnamed Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, with the stake’s value expected to be near 1 trillion won ($966.28 million), local newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported, citing unnamed investment banking sources.

The move comes as POSCO E&C, in which POSCO holds a 89.53 percent stake, plans to go public as part of the steelmaker’s efforts to bolster its balance sheet. (1 US dollar = 1,034.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.