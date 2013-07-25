FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-POSCO to cut 2014 group investments amid mkt downturn
July 25, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-POSCO to cut 2014 group investments amid mkt downturn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify investment cut, dollar conversion in the first paragraph)

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - POSCO, the world’s fifth-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday it expects to slash its group investments by 1-2 trillion won ($899 million-$1.8 billion) next year from a projected 7-8 trillion won this year.

Chief Financial Officer Park Ki-hong also said he expects second-half operating profit to be at a similar level to the 1.28 trillion won achieved in the first half of this year. ($1 = 1112.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

