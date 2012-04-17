POSCO Specialty plans $500-$700 mln IPO, picks bookrunners

SEOUL, April 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s POSCO Specialty Steel, owned by steelmaker POSCO, plans to raise between $500 million and $700 million in an initial public offering and has hired four banks as bookrunners, IFR reported on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs, KB Investment & Securities, Korea Investment & Securities and Tong Yang Securities will manage the deal and POSCO Specialty Steel has yet to name a global co-ordinator.

The company is expected to list its shares in the fourth quarter, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.