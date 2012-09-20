FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POSCO Specialty's planned IPO approved by S.Korean exchange
September 20, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

POSCO Specialty's planned IPO approved by S.Korean exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s stock exchange has approved POSCO Specialty Steel Co Ltd’s plan for an initial public offering, clearing the way for the company to raise an estimated $500 million to $700 million.

POSCO Specialty will offer 14 million shares, or a 40.6 percent stake, Korea Exchange said in a statement. Korea Exchange said the provisional offer price submitted by POSCO Specialty was between 32,000 and 38,000 won ($28.70-$34.09) per share.

Steelmaker POSCO holds a 95 percent stake in POSCO Specialty. Tong Yang Securities Inc and Korea Investment & Securities are serving as lead managers for the IPO.

$1 = 1114.8500 Korean won Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill

