FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean steelmaker POSCO raises $745 mln in stock deal-IFR
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2013 / 10:32 AM / in 4 years

S.Korean steelmaker POSCO raises $745 mln in stock deal-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO raised $745 million from a block stock offering, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The company sold 2.49 million of its existing shares held by its treasury at 323,800 won each, putting the total deal at 807.3 billion won ($745 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The price was equivalent to a 4.8 percent discount to Wednesday’s close.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs were joint bookrunners of the sale.

($1 = 1084.1250 Korean won)

Reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.