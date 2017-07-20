FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 hours ago
Posco sees Q3 profit improving from Q2 on output, sales growth
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Differences on healthcare plan unresolved
Politics
Differences on healthcare plan unresolved
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
Business
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 20, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 4 hours ago

Posco sees Q3 profit improving from Q2 on output, sales growth

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker Posco said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit was expected to improve from the previous quarter, helped by output and sales growth and a likely drop in raw materials costs.

The world's fifth-biggest steelmaker also said U.S. steel import restrictions were likely to have a limited impact even if Washington imposed stricter measures, as the U.S. market accounted for only 1 percent of its total revenue.

The company earlier reported a 44.3 percent jump in second-quarter operating profit at 979.1 billion won ($869.8 million), beating estimates, on higher margins. ($1 = 1,125.6700 won) (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.