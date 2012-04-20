FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POSCO Q1 profit drops 54 pct; misses fcast on weak demand
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 5 years ago

POSCO Q1 profit drops 54 pct; misses fcast on weak demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO , backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, posted a 54 percent drop in first-quarter profit because of slack demand, lower product prices and higher raw-material costs.

Operating profit fell to 422 billion won ($370.78 million) on a parent basis in January to March from 921 billion won a year earlier, the world’s No. 3 steelmaker after ArcelorMittal and China’s Baosteel said on Friday.

The earnings were below a consensus forecast of 439 billion won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Prior to the earnings announcement, shares in POSCO, in which Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway owns around 5 percent, ended down 0.4 percent. The benchmark Kospi fell 1.3 percent.

