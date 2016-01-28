UPDATE 1-POSCO Q4 profit hits 3-yr-low as record China steel exports bite

* Q4 consolidated oper profit 341 bln won vs 503 bln consensus

* Sees 2016 sales at 58.7 trln won vs 58.2 trln won in 2015

* Slowing economy prompts Chinese mills to export record steel

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO posted its smallest quarterly operating profit in at least three years, as steel prices, dragged down by record Chinese exports, fell faster than raw material costs.

The world’s sixth-biggest steelmaker forecast 2016 sales would edge up to 58.7 trillion won ($48.60 billion) from 58.2 trillion won the previous year, saying it expected global steel shipments to rise only 1 percent.

“I expect it would take some time for the steel market to recover,” POSCO Chairman Kwon Oh-joon said at an investor conference.

POSCO’s operating profit in the October-December period slumped 55 percent to 341 billion won ($282.22 million), below estimates, on a consolidated basis that included earnings of its affiliates, according to Reuters’ calculations.

POSCO only provided full-year earnings.

The consensus operating profit forecast compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was for 503 billion won.

On an annual basis, the steelmaker swung to a net loss of 96 billion won, its first-ever but better than its forecast 300-billion-won loss in October.

Steelmakers in South Korea, the top buyer of Chinese steel, are the biggest victims of China’s exports, which hit a record 112.4 million tonnes last year because of oversupply and a slowing economy.

In July, POSCO announced a plan to shed its ailing, non-core affiliates to shore up its balance sheet, although doubts persist about the execution of the plan.

POSCO shares ended up 1.2 percent prior to its earnings announcement, versus the wider market’s 0.5 percent rise. The shares, which slumped to 11-year-lows last week, rebounded this week, spurred by China’s decision to cut steel production capacity to fight a supply glut. ($1 = 1,207.7800 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Rebecca Jang, Hooyeon Kim in SEOUL, Ruby Lian in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Biju Dwarakanath)