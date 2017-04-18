FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
POSCO says Q1 operating profit more than doubled
#Basic Materials
April 18, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 4 months ago

POSCO says Q1 operating profit more than doubled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Tuesday that its first-quarter operating profit more than doubled from the same period a year earlier, beating its own earlier estimate, as solid demand in China boosted steel prices.

The world's fourth-largest steelmaker said consolidated operating profit for January-March was 1.37 trillion won ($1.20 billion), compared with a preliminary estimate it issued in late March of 1.2 trillion won, and 659.8 billion won reported a year ago.

$1 = 1,140.2000 won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

