POSCO says Q1 operating profit more than doubled

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Tuesday that its first-quarter operating profit more than doubled from the same period a year earlier, beating its own earlier estimate, as solid demand in China boosted steel prices.

The world's fourth-largest steelmaker said consolidated operating profit for January-March was 1.37 trillion won ($1.20 billion), compared with a preliminary estimate it issued in late March of 1.2 trillion won, and 659.8 billion won reported a year ago.