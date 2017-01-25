UPDATE 1-POSCO Q4 operating profit up 40 pct, but misses estimates

* Q4 operating profit 472 bln won - Reuters calculation

* Consensus forecast was for 717 bln won operating profit

* Raw materials costs outpaced steel price rises

* Sees 54.8 trln won 2017 revenue; slight rise in global demand

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO posted fourth-quarter operating profit that jumped nearly 40 percent but was still well below market forecasts, according to Reuters' calculations, reflecting raw material costs that outpaced steel prices.

The world's fourth-biggest steelmaker reported 2016 earnings on Wednesday without disclosing numbers for October-December. Reuters' calculations showed consolidated operating profit for the quarter climbed to 472 billion won ($405 million), including affiliates' earnings, from 341 billion won a year earlier.

The consensus operating profit forecast for the period compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was for 717 billion won.

For 2017, POSCO said it expected revenue would rise to 54.8 trillion won from 53.1 trillion won last year, saying global steel demand would rise slightly despite falling China demand.

Snapping a six-year losing streak, prices of China steel rebar, used in construction, have soared more than 60 percent last year on better-than-expected spending on construction and infrastructure, and China's campaign to cut excess capacity.

But the price gains of coking coal - a key steelmaking ingredient along with iron ore - outpaced steel price rises, weighing on margins of steelmakers.

POSCO shares ended down 1.3 percent in a flat wider market before the earnings announcement. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)