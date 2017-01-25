FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POSCO Q4 operating profit climbs nearly 40 pct, but misses market forecast
January 25, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 7 months ago

POSCO Q4 operating profit climbs nearly 40 pct, but misses market forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO posted fourth-quarter operating profit that jumped 40 percent but was still well below market forecasts, according to Reuters' calculations, reflecting raw material costs that rose faster than steel prices.

The world's fourth-biggest steelmaker reported 2016 earnings on Wednesday without disclosing numbers for October-December. Reuters' calculations showed consolidated operating profit for the quarter climbed to 472 billion won ($405 million), including affiliates' earnings, from 341 billion won a year earlier.

The consensus operating profit forecast for the period compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was for 717 billion won. ($1 = 1,165.1100 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jane Chung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

