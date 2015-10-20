FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POSCO Q3 profit edges up 0.5 pct, steel supply glut continues
October 20, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

POSCO Q3 profit edges up 0.5 pct, steel supply glut continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO said its third-quarter operating profit crept up 0.5 percent from a year earlier, beating estimates, as more stable iron ore input costs helped it absorb weak steel product prices and a continuing supply glut.

POSCO, the world’s sixth-biggest steelmaker, said on Tuesday operating profit for July-September was 638 billion won ($566 million) on a parent-only basis, above a consensus forecast of 608 billion won compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The closely watched parent-only measure refers to earnings from steel business, and excludes profit from affiliates.

The third-quarter profit was up from 635 billion won in the same period a year earlier, and ahead of 608 billion won in the April-to-June quarter. ($1 = 1,127.2200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

