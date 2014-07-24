FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POSCO aims to raise $2 bln by end-2015 through restructuring
#Basic Materials
July 24, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

POSCO aims to raise $2 bln by end-2015 through restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s POSCO aims to raise about 2 trillion won ($1.95 billion) by the end of 2015 through restructuring efforts, the steelmaker said after reporting quarterly earnings on Thursday.

POSCO earlier promised sweeping restructuring, including selling non-core assets, after investment and acquisitions over the past four years more than doubled its debt.

POSCO also said it is helping peer ArcelorMittal SA find Korean buyers for a 10 percent stake a Canadian iron ore operation. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
