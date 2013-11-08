FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POSCO offers $1.4 bln collateral for Roy Hill iron ore project
November 8, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

POSCO offers $1.4 bln collateral for Roy Hill iron ore project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Friday it will offer its 12.5 percent stake in Roy Hill Holdings as collateral for the latter’s Australia iron ore project, a sign that the $10 billion venture is gaining funding.

The collateral, valued at 1.49 trillion won ($1.40 billion), will be offered to export credit agencies in Korea, Japan and the United States and to other companies, POSCO said in a statement.

The 55 million tonnes-a-year project has been pushed back because of delays securing $7 billion in debt financing.

$1 = 1061.3750 Korean won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing

