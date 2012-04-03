POSCO offers $519 mln stake in SK Tel, Hana, KB -IFR

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO has offered its stakes in three local companies to raise a possible combined 585 billion won ($519 million), IFR reported on Tuesday.

It is offering 2.3 million shares in SK Telecom Co Ltd at between 135,400 and 139,700 won each, or a 2-5 percent discount to Tuesday’s closing price, to raise up to 321 billion won.

The steelmaker is also selling 2.2 million shares in Hana Financial Group Inc at between 44,050 and 44,900 won each, and 3.9 million shares in KB Financial Group Inc at 41,500-42,300 won each, the report said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Samsung Securities Co Ltd and UBS AG are managing all three deals.